Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of HIBB opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

