Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stake Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Hill-Rom worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE HRC opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.