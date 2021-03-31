Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,403 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises 0.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.41% of Hilton Worldwide worth $126,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.97. 30,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

