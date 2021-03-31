Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 49,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

