Holo Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Holo has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 125% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00632182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,146,173,234 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.