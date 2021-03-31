Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post sales of $171.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $671.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 7,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

