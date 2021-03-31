Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.27

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.27 and traded as high as C$30.54. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$30.51, with a volume of 123,679 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

