Homeros Hits Market Cap of $28.24 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Homeros has a total market cap of $28.24 million and $5.92 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.