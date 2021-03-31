HOMIHELP Market Capitalization Reaches $3.56 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $55,726.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00005227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 7,485.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

