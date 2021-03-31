Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $162,200.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $162,200.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 613,893.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00062071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00266089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.48 or 0.00904476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00077060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030952 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.