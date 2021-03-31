Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.