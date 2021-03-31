Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sells $503,452.43 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $503,452.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 35,171 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $481,490.99.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $721,853.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.

HOOK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

