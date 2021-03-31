HOQU Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. HOQU has a total market cap of $424,246.14 and $71,626.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00050122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00635460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

