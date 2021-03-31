Horizon Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

