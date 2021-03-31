Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Down 3.1%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $808.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Dennis Kuhn sold 10,261 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $199,371.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,504.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

