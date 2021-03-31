Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

