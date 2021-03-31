Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 8.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $32,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

HZNP stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.32. 71,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,346. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

