HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HP by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $31.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

