Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,952 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 661.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,008,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,189. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $180.16 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

