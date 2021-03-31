Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 13,630 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.75. 12,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

