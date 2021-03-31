Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 57,660 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 17,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

