Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Lazard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.