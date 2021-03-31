Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.87% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $6,253,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWCT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.