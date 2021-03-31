Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Schrödinger worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

