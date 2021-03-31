Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 796,418 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

