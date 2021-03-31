Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 255.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,507 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Realogy worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Realogy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Realogy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,618. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.