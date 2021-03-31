Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 10,265 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,143. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.