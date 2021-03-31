Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,482 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 17,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

