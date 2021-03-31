Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 37,085 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of TPI Composites worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 25,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,320. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

