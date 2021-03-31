Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 400,000 GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.70% of GO Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,076,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,084. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

There is no company description available for GO Acquisition Corp.

