Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 490,829 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.80% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 6,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,301. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.