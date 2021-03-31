Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, reaching $332.10. 3,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.20 and a 200-day moving average of $284.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.44 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

