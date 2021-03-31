Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.99 on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,975. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

