Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

