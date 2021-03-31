Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.33. 133,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

