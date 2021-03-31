Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 292.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 31,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,058. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $93.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

