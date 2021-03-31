Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Xerox worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,437. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

