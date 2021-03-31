Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

LEA stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.71. 12,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

