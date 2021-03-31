Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 170.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 290,225 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 15,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,685. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $83.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

