Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Dropbox worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 204,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,572. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

