Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,562 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 137,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 201,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Ambev by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Ambev by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 232,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

