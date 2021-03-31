Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.06 Million in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.85% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000.

NASDAQ:NGAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

