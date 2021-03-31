Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.08. 12,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.27.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.