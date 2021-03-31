Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.89% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 325,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.