HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

