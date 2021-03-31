Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 11,362 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

