Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 34,397 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

