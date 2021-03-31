Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 556,865 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,169. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

