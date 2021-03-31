Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 58,127 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apache worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Truist cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 328,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,014. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

