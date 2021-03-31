Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 6,519 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 585,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

